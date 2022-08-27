Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 101.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 216,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 108,919 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNVR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,414 shares of company stock worth $920,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

