Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Polaris by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris Trading Down 4.0 %

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Shares of PII stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.