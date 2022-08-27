Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,628 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

