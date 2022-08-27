Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

