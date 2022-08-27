Profund Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ITT by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $75.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

