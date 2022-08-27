Profund Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.53 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.