Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

