Profund Advisors LLC Buys 411 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock valued at $441,887. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

