Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

