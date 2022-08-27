Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $328.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

