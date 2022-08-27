Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE MXL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

