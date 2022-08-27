Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,440,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $5,096,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,185,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

