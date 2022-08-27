Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.