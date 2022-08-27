Profund Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

