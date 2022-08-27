Profund Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

