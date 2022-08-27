Profund Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 19.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 90,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Itron Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

