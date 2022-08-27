Profund Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

