Profund Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $5,091,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $9,847,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.