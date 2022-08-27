Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

