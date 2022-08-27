Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,142,000 after buying an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

SRCL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

