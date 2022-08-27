Profund Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Down 1.6 %

Maximus stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Maximus

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.