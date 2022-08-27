PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.