ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 22,893 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Independence Realty Trust

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

