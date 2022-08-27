ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in PVH by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in PVH by 2,956.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. OTR Global cut PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

