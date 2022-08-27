ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

