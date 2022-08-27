ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after buying an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $61.66 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

