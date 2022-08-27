ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 423,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,570,000 after buying an additional 95,226 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.