ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC Materials Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

