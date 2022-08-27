ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

