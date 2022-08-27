ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 288,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.