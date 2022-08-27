ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,678,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $79.99 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

