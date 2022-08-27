ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,305,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average of $175.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

