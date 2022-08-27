ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

SLG stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

