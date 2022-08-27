ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

