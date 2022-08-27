ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,781,000 after buying an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,619,000 after buying an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,290,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Shares of LPLA opened at $226.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

