ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RINF opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.