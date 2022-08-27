ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

