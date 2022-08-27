ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

