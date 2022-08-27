ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.0% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

