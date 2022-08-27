ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $20.12 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

