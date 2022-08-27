ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Down 2.5 %

VMW opened at $118.71 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

