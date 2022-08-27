ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $19.95 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

