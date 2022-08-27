ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after buying an additional 1,704,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,218,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,704,000 after purchasing an additional 281,991 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,622,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,972 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,969,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $182,384,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

