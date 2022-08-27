ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farfetch by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 156,087 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

