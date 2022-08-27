ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 537,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

