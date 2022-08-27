ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZD. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,437,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

