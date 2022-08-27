ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Qualys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Insider Activity

Qualys Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

