ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after acquiring an additional 465,751 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 534,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

