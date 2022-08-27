ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SRC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.