ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 160,322 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

